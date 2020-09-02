Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 2 sep 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 167.

81 163.99

GBP 224.42 219.28

EUR 199.72 195.17

JPY 1.5823 1.5463

SAR 44.79 43.67

AED 45.70 44.63