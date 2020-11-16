Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 16 nov 2020

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 160.

19 156.52

GBP 211.81 206.93

EUR 189.87 185.48

JPY 1.5326 1.4973

SAR 42.72 41.73

AED 43.62 42.60