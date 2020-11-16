Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 16 Nov 2020
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 05:39 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 160.
19 156.52
GBP 211.81 206.93
EUR 189.87 185.48
JPY 1.5326 1.4973
SAR 42.72 41.73
AED 43.62 42.60