Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 29 Jan 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 29-01 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0385% PA 0.7115% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0224% PA 0.7276% PA

For 12 months 0.0620% PA 0.9370% PA

For 2 Years 0.0620% PA 1.4370% PA

For 3 Years 0.0620% PA 1.6870% PA

For 4 years 0.0620% PA 1.9370% PA

For 5 years 0.0620% PA 2.0620% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 29 01 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2108% PA 0.5393% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2045% PA 0.5455% PA

For 12 Months -0.1650% PA 0.7100% PA

For 2 Years -0.1650% PA 1.2100% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1650% PA 1.4600% PA

For 4 years -0.1650% PA 1.7100% PA

For 5 years -0.1650% PA 1.8350% PA

EURO VALUE 29 01 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2917% PA 1.0417% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2836% PA 1.0336% PA

For 12 Months 0.2503% PA 1.1253% PA

For 2 Years 0.2503% PA 1.6253% PA

For 3 Years 0.2503% PA 1.8753% PA

For 4 years 0.2503% PA 2.1253% PA

For 5 years 0.2503% PA 2.2503% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 29 01 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1597% PA 0.5903% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1800% PA 0.5700% PA

For 12 Months 0.2052% PA 0.6698% PA

For 2 Years 0.2052% PA 1.1698% PA

For 3 Years 0.2052% PA 1.4198% PA

For 4 Years 0.2052% PA 1.6698% PA

For 5 years 0.2052% PA 1.7948% PA