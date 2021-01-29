Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 29 Jan 2021
The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 29-01 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0385% PA 0.7115% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0224% PA 0.7276% PA
For 12 months 0.0620% PA 0.9370% PA
For 2 Years 0.0620% PA 1.4370% PA
For 3 Years 0.0620% PA 1.6870% PA
For 4 years 0.0620% PA 1.9370% PA
For 5 years 0.0620% PA 2.0620% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 29 01 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2108% PA 0.5393% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2045% PA 0.5455% PA
For 12 Months -0.1650% PA 0.7100% PA
For 2 Years -0.1650% PA 1.2100% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1650% PA 1.4600% PA
For 4 years -0.1650% PA 1.7100% PA
For 5 years -0.1650% PA 1.8350% PA
EURO VALUE 29 01 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2917% PA 1.0417% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2836% PA 1.0336% PA
For 12 Months 0.2503% PA 1.1253% PA
For 2 Years 0.2503% PA 1.6253% PA
For 3 Years 0.2503% PA 1.8753% PA
For 4 years 0.2503% PA 2.1253% PA
For 5 years 0.2503% PA 2.2503% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 29 01 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1597% PA 0.5903% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1800% PA 0.5700% PA
For 12 Months 0.2052% PA 0.6698% PA
For 2 Years 0.2052% PA 1.1698% PA
For 3 Years 0.2052% PA 1.4198% PA
For 4 Years 0.2052% PA 1.6698% PA
For 5 years 0.2052% PA 1.7948% PA