Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 03 February 20023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2023 | 05:26 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 03 February 20023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 229.17 224.

14

GBP 276.71 270.61

EUR 244.59 239.66

JPY 1.7657 1.7268

SAR 61.04 59.55

AED 62.41 61.43

More Stories From Business

