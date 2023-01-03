Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 03 February 20023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2023 | 05:26 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 229.17 224.
14
GBP 276.71 270.61
EUR 244.59 239.66
JPY 1.7657 1.7268
SAR 61.04 59.55
AED 62.41 61.43