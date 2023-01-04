Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

The selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 229.

62 224.58

GBP 275.32 269.23

EUR 242.66 237.78

JPY 1.7571 1.7184

SAR 61.15 59.66

AED 62.53 61.55