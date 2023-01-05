Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 229.

62 224.58

GBP 276.51 270.40

EUR 243.72 238.75

JPY 1.7364 1.6982

SAR 61.16 59.66

AED 62.53 61.55