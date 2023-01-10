Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 10 January 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2023 | 06:12 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 230.
13 225.08
GBP 280.00 273.84
EUR 246.94 241.95
JPY 1.7450 1.7065
SAR 61.34 59.85
AED 62.67 61.68