Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying

rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 230.

13 225.08

GBP 280.00 273.84

EUR 246.94 241.95

JPY 1.7450 1.7065

SAR 61.34 59.85

AED 62.67 61.68