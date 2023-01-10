UrduPoint.com

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 10 January 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2023 | 06:12 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 230.

13 225.08

GBP 280.00 273.84

EUR 246.94 241.95

JPY 1.7450 1.7065

SAR 61.34 59.85

AED 62.67 61.68

