Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 16 January 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2023 | 05:25 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying

rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 230.

84 225.77

GBP 283.24 276.97

EUR 250.75 245.69

JPY 1.8117 1.7718

SAR 61.49 60.09

AED 62.86 61.87

