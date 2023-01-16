Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 16 January 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2023 | 05:25 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 230.
84 225.77
GBP 283.24 276.97
EUR 250.75 245.69
JPY 1.8117 1.7718
SAR 61.49 60.09
AED 62.86 61.87