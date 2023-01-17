UrduPoint.com

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 17January 2023

January 17, 2023

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 17January 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying

rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 231.

04 225.97

GBP 281.61 275.39

EUR 250.07 245.03

JPY 1.7942 1.7547

SAR 61.59 60.09

AED 62.92 61.93

