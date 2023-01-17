Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 17January 2023
Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2023 | 05:21 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying
rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 231.
04 225.97
GBP 281.61 275.39
EUR 250.07 245.03
JPY 1.7942 1.7547
SAR 61.59 60.09
AED 62.92 61.93