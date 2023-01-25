Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 25 January 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2023 | 05:58 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying
rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 233.
21 228.10
GBP 287.47 281.14
EUR 254.10 248.97
JPY 1.7870 1.7474
SAR 62.19 60.68
AED 63.51 62.51