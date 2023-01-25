Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 233.

21 228.10

GBP 287.47 281.14

EUR 254.10 248.97

JPY 1.7870 1.7474

SAR 62.19 60.68

AED 63.51 62.51