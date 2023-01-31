UrduPoint.com

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 31 January 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2023 | 05:58 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying

rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 272.

80 266.90

GBP 336.91 329.61

EUR 295.92 290.05

JPY 2.0956 2.0501

SAR 72.76 71.02

AED 74.29 73.14

