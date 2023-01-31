Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 31 January 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2023 | 05:58 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 272.
80 266.90
GBP 336.91 329.61
EUR 295.92 290.05
JPY 2.0956 2.0501
SAR 72.76 71.02
AED 74.29 73.14