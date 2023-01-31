Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 272.

80 266.90

GBP 336.91 329.61

EUR 295.92 290.05

JPY 2.0956 2.0501

SAR 72.76 71.02

AED 74.29 73.14