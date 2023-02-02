Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 02 February 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2023 | 06:39 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 271.
99 266.11
GBP 336.97 329.53
EUR 299.67 293.71
JPY 2.1166 2.0707
SAR 72.56 70.82
AED 74.07 72.93