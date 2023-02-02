Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 271.

99 266.11

GBP 336.97 329.53

EUR 299.67 293.71

JPY 2.1166 2.0707

SAR 72.56 70.82

AED 74.07 72.93