Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 03 February 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2023 | 07:34 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 274.
57 268.64
GBP 335.22 327.92
EUR 298.93 293.00
JPY 2.1357 2.0894
SAR 73.26 71.50
AED 74.77 73.62