Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2023 | 07:34 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 274.

57 268.64

GBP 335.22 327.92

EUR 298.93 293.00

JPY 2.1357 2.0894

SAR 73.26 71.50

AED 74.77 73.62

