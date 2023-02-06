Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 06 February 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2023 | 06:28 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 279.
82 273.78
GBP 337.31 330.01
EUR 301.95 295.98
JPY 2.1225 2.0767
SAR 74.59 72.93
AED 76.20 75.03