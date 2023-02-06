UrduPoint.com

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 06 February 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2023 | 06:28 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 279.

82 273.78

GBP 337.31 330.01

EUR 301.95 295.98

JPY 2.1225 2.0767

SAR 74.59 72.93

AED 76.20 75.03

