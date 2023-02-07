UrduPoint.com

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 07 February 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2023 | 06:55 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 278.

51 272.50

GBP 335.36 328.10

EUR 298.97 293.06

JPY 2.1048 2.0592

SAR 74.33 72.54

AED 75.83 74.70

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Court dismisses post arrest bail petition of Awami ..

Court dismisses post arrest bail petition of Awami Muslim League (AML)'s leader ..

17 seconds ago
 Egyptian President Expresses Condolences to Assad ..

Egyptian President Expresses Condolences to Assad in Connection With Earthquake ..

18 seconds ago
 Cyberattacks on Russian Government Agencies Up 25% ..

Cyberattacks on Russian Government Agencies Up 25% in 2022 - Expert

20 seconds ago
 Pinturault in pole after scorching world combined ..

Pinturault in pole after scorching world combined super-G

21 seconds ago
 Moscow Hands Note to US Embassy Demanding to Stop ..

Moscow Hands Note to US Embassy Demanding to Stop Interfering in Russia's Affair ..

24 seconds ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regional off ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regional office announces schedule for NA- ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.