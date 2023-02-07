Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 278.

51 272.50

GBP 335.36 328.10

EUR 298.97 293.06

JPY 2.1048 2.0592

SAR 74.33 72.54

AED 75.83 74.70