Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 08 February 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2023 | 06:53 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 279.
47 273.44
GBP 336.93 329.60
EUR 300.01 294.00
JPY 2.1321 2.0861
SAR 74.58 72.79
AED 76.11 74.93