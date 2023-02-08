Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 279.

47 273.44

GBP 336.93 329.60

EUR 300.01 294.00

JPY 2.1321 2.0861

SAR 74.58 72.79

AED 76.11 74.93