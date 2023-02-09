Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 09 February 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2023 | 07:02 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 276.
54 270.57
GBP 334.19 326.91
EUR 296.81 290.86
JPY 2.1050 2.0595
SAR 73.79 72.02
AED 75.31 74.15