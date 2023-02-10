Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 273.

61 267.70

GBP 330.83 323.62

EUR 293.31 287.49

JPY 2.0765 2.0316

SAR 73.00 71.25

AED 74.51 73.36