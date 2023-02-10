Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 10 February 2023
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 273.
61 267.70
GBP 330.83 323.62
EUR 293.31 287.49
JPY 2.0765 2.0316
SAR 73.00 71.25
AED 74.51 73.36