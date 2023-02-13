Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2023

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2023 | 07:24 PM

The Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday issued the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ):The Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday issued the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 269.80 269.30

EURO EUR 288.21 287.68

JAPANESE YEN JPY 2.0425 2.0387

BRITISH POUND GBP 324.82 324.32

SWISS FRANC CHF 291.49 290.95

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 201.72 201.35

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 186.38 186.04

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.87 25.82

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.52 26.47

DANISH KRONE DKK 38.62 38.55

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.07 169.76

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 202.44 202.06

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 34.50 34.44

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2112 0.2108

CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.64 39.56

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 61.92 61.81

THAI BAHT THB 07.99 07.97

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 73.98 73.

84

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 71.92 71.78

QATAR RIYAL QAR 74.13 73.99

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 883.87 882.23

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 268.861

GBP 325.6176

EUR 288.7298

JPY 2.0583

SETTLEMENT DATE: 15-02 2023

Exchange Rates for currency notes

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 272.50 266.61

GBP 328.17 321.02

EUR 290.55 284.79

JPY 2.0629 2.0183

SAR 72.64 71.03

AED 74.21 73.06

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.57257

LIBOR 3M 4.87257

LIBOR 6M 5.11257

US DOLLAR Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M

USD 267.60 265.95 262.30 259.03 255.94 253.09 250.88

EUR 285.56 284.04 280.68 277.62 274.75 272.17 270.19

GBP 322.30 320.39 316.21 312.45 308.94 305.73 303.28

