Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 13 February 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2023 | 07:24 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ):The Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday issued the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 269.80 269.30
EURO EUR 288.21 287.68
JAPANESE YEN JPY 2.0425 2.0387
BRITISH POUND GBP 324.82 324.32
SWISS FRANC CHF 291.49 290.95
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 201.72 201.35
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 186.38 186.04
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.87 25.82
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.52 26.47
DANISH KRONE DKK 38.62 38.55
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.07 169.76
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 202.44 202.06
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 34.50 34.44
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2112 0.2108
CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.64 39.56
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 61.92 61.81
THAI BAHT THB 07.99 07.97
U.A.E DIRHAM AED 73.98 73.
84
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 71.92 71.78
QATAR RIYAL QAR 74.13 73.99
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 883.87 882.23
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 268.861
GBP 325.6176
EUR 288.7298
JPY 2.0583
SETTLEMENT DATE: 15-02 2023
Exchange Rates for currency notes
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 272.50 266.61
GBP 328.17 321.02
EUR 290.55 284.79
JPY 2.0629 2.0183
SAR 72.64 71.03
AED 74.21 73.06
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.57257
LIBOR 3M 4.87257
LIBOR 6M 5.11257
US DOLLAR Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
USD 267.60 265.95 262.30 259.03 255.94 253.09 250.88
EUR 285.56 284.04 280.68 277.62 274.75 272.17 270.19
GBP 322.30 320.39 316.21 312.45 308.94 305.73 303.28