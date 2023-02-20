Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 20February 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2023 | 06:37 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 265.
93 260.17
GBP 320.00 313.01
EUR 284.17 278.53
JPY 1.9815 1.9385
SAR 70.89 69.30
AED 72.42 71.30