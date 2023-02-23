Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 23 February 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2023 | 07:15 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 264.
97 259.23
GBP 319.67 312.69
EUR 281.45 275.86
JPY 1.9660 1.9234
SAR 70.72 69.02
AED 72.16 71.04