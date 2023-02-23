Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 264.

97 259.23

GBP 319.67 312.69

EUR 281.45 275.86

JPY 1.9660 1.9234

SAR 70.72 69.02

AED 72.16 71.04