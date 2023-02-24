UrduPoint.com

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 24 February 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 264.

01 258.29

GBP 317.35 310.45

EUR 279.88 274.25

JPY 1.9605 1.9180

SAR 70.45 68.75

AED 71.90 70.78

