Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 24 February 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2023 | 06:20 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Frida
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 264.
01 258.29
GBP 317.35 310.45
EUR 279.88 274.25
JPY 1.9605 1.9180
SAR 70.45 68.75
AED 71.90 70.78