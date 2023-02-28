Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 262.

90 257.20

GBP 316.83 309.94

EUR 278.43 272.90

JPY 1.9296 1.8878

SAR 70.14 68.45

AED 71.59 70.48