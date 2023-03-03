Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 288.

46 282.25

GBP 345.22 337.72

EUR 305.96 299.94

JPY 2.1103 2.0649

SAR 76.95 75.11

AED 78.55 77.35