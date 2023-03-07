Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 07 March 2023
Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2023 | 07:08 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.
03 274.97
GBP 338.52 331.16
EUR 300.45 294.51
JPY 2.0669 2.0223
SAR 74.98 73.18
AED 76.53 75.35