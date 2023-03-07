Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.

03 274.97

GBP 338.52 331.16

EUR 300.45 294.51

JPY 2.0669 2.0223

SAR 74.98 73.18

AED 76.53 75.35