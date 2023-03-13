UrduPoint.com

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 13 March 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2023 | 07:27 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 284.

11 277.99

GBP 344.57 336.99

EUR 304.66 298.63

JPY 2.1188 2.0730

SAR 75.70 74.03

AED 77.38 76.19

