Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 13 March 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2023 | 07:27 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 284.
11 277.99
GBP 344.57 336.99
EUR 304.66 298.63
JPY 2.1188 2.0730
SAR 75.70 74.03
AED 77.38 76.19