Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 15 March 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023 | 07:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 285.
58 279.43
GBP 347.66 340.11
EUR 307.03 300.95
JPY 2.1272 2.0813
SAR 76.15 74.32
AED 77.78 76.58