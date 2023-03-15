Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 285.

58 279.43

GBP 347.66 340.11

EUR 307.03 300.95

JPY 2.1272 2.0813

SAR 76.15 74.32

AED 77.78 76.58