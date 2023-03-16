Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 286.

23 280.07

GBP 345.64 338.12

EUR 303.28 297.30

JPY 2.1557 2.1092

SAR 76.30 74.47

AED 77.95 76.75