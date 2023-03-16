Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 16 March 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2023 | 09:21 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 286.
23 280.07
GBP 345.64 338.12
EUR 303.28 297.30
JPY 2.1557 2.1092
SAR 76.30 74.47
AED 77.95 76.75