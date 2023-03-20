Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 20 March 2023
Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 06:54 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 284.
92 278.78
GBP 346.95 339.40
EUR 304.05 298.06
JPY 2.1585 2.1119
SAR 75.87 74.18
AED 77.59 76.40