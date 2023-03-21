Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 21 March 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2023 | 09:24 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 287.35 281.
16
GBP 352.32 344.66
EUR 307.93 301.86
JPY 2.1901 2.1429
SAR 76.59 74.76
AED 78.26 77.06