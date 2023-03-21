UrduPoint.com

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 21 March 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2023 | 09:24 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 287.35 281.

16

GBP 352.32 344.66

EUR 307.93 301.86

JPY 2.1901 2.1429

SAR 76.59 74.76

AED 78.26 77.06

