Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 287.35 281.

16

GBP 352.32 344.66

EUR 307.93 301.86

JPY 2.1901 2.1429

SAR 76.59 74.76

AED 78.26 77.06