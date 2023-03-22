Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 22 March 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2023 | 07:53 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 287.
19 281.01
GBP 351.24 343.66
EUR 309.26 303.16
JPY 2.1693 2.1225
SAR 76.53 74.70
AED 78.21 77.01