Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 286.

49 380.32

GBP 350.76 343.18

EUR 308.57 302.48

JPY 2.1945 2.1472

SAR 76.29 74.60

AED 78.02 76.84