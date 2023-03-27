Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 27 March 2023
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 286.
49 380.32
GBP 350.76 343.18
EUR 308.57 302.48
JPY 2.1945 2.1472
SAR 76.29 74.60
AED 78.02 76.84