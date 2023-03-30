UrduPoint.com

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 30 Mach 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2023 | 07:38 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 30 Mach 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 287.

27 381.06

GBP 353.49 345.85

EUR 311.25 305.11

JPY 2.1656 2.1189

SAR 76.60 74.76

AED 78.23 77.03

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Emirates and United activate codeshare partnership ..

Emirates and United activate codeshare partnership to enhance connectivity to US

4 minutes ago
 ALC organises creative writing workshops for UAE R ..

ALC organises creative writing workshops for UAE Reading Month

4 minutes ago
 Emirati athletes grab four medals at NAS Fencing C ..

Emirati athletes grab four medals at NAS Fencing Championship

19 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering and Humanitarian C ..

Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering and Humanitarian Care launches ambassador initia ..

19 minutes ago
 Russia to Reconsider Switzerland as Neutral Platfo ..

Russia to Reconsider Switzerland as Neutral Platform After Its Contacts With NAT ..

5 minutes ago
 UNESCO Director-General to Visit Odesa on April 4 ..

UNESCO Director-General to Visit Odesa on April 4 - Reports

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.