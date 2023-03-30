Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 30 Mach 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 287.

27 381.06

GBP 353.49 345.85

EUR 311.25 305.11

JPY 2.1656 2.1189

SAR 76.60 74.76

AED 78.23 77.03