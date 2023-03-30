Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 30 Mach 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2023 | 07:38 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 287.
27 381.06
GBP 353.49 345.85
EUR 311.25 305.11
JPY 2.1656 2.1189
SAR 76.60 74.76
AED 78.23 77.03