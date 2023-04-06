Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 06 April 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2023 | 09:16 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 291.
33 285.07
GBP 362.59 354.77
EUR 317.33 311.07
JPY 2.2207 2.1728
SAR 77.75 75.90
AED 79.34 78.13