Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 06 April 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2023 | 09:16 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 291.

33 285.07

GBP 362.59 354.77

EUR 317.33 311.07

JPY 2.2207 2.1728

SAR 77.75 75.90

AED 79.34 78.13

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Sultan Alneyadi set to make history by becoming fi ..

Sultan Alneyadi set to make history by becoming first Arab astronaut to perform ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE, Vietnam sign mutual declaration of intent to ..

UAE, Vietnam sign mutual declaration of intent to begin CEPA talks

31 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks report regard ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks report regarding FIR's termination

1 second ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Planning ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Planning, Hamid Shah visits Center of ..

8 minutes ago
 US House Panel Subpoenas Former Prosecutor in Trum ..

US House Panel Subpoenas Former Prosecutor in Trump Finances Probe - Chairman

8 minutes ago
 US Opposes EU Efforts to Offer Ukraine Path to Joi ..

US Opposes EU Efforts to Offer Ukraine Path to Join NATO - Reports

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.