Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 291.

33 285.07

GBP 362.59 354.77

EUR 317.33 311.07

JPY 2.2207 2.1728

SAR 77.75 75.90

AED 79.34 78.13