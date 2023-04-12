Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 12 April 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2023 | 07:41 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 291.
84 285.57
GBP 362.88 355.00
EUR 318.81 312.52
JPY 2.1806 2.1337
SAR 77.89 76.03
AED 79.49 78.27