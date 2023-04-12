Close
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 12 April 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2023 | 07:41 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 291.

84 285.57

GBP 362.88 355.00

EUR 318.81 312.52

JPY 2.1806 2.1337

SAR 77.89 76.03

AED 79.49 78.27

