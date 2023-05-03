Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 287.

14 280.96

GBP 358.73 350.98

EUR 316.71 310.45

JPY 2.1105 2.0649

SAR 76.66 74.83

AED 78.21 77.01