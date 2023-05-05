Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 05 May 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2023 | 07:43 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 287.
09 280.91
GBP 362.06 354.20
EUR 317.09 310.82
JPY 2.1419 2.0957
SAR 76.65 74.82
AED 78.20 77.00