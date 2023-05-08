Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 08 May 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2023 | 07:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 286.
79 280.62
GBP 362.87 355.01
EUR 316.64 310.38
JPY 2.1272 2.0813
SAR 76.49 74.79
AED 78.11 76.93