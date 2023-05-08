Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2023

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 286.

79 280.62

GBP 362.87 355.01

EUR 316.64 310.38

JPY 2.1272 2.0813

SAR 76.49 74.79

AED 78.11 76.93

