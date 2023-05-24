UrduPoint.com

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 24 May 2023

Published May 24, 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 290.

32 284.08

GBP 360.75 352.92

EUR 312.89 306.72

JPY 2.0970 2.0517

SAR 77.52 75.66

AED 79.08 77.87

