Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 24 May 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2023 | 07:08 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 290.
32 284.08
GBP 360.75 352.92
EUR 312.89 306.72
JPY 2.0970 2.0517
SAR 77.52 75.66
AED 79.08 77.87