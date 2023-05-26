UrduPoint.com

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 26 May 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2023 | 07:02 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying

rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 289.

11 282.89

GBP 356.56 348.83

EUR 310.45 304.32

JPY 2.0676 2.0229

SAR 77.19 75.35

AED 78.74 77.55

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Minister orders FDA to introduce administrative re ..

Minister orders FDA to introduce administrative reforms for good governance

21 minutes ago
 Army attains first spot in National Games Karate

Army attains first spot in National Games Karate

21 minutes ago
 NATO to Upgrade Ukraine's Partner Status Without O ..

NATO to Upgrade Ukraine's Partner Status Without Offering Membership - Reports

21 minutes ago
 China Criticizes US-South Korea Drills Near North ..

China Criticizes US-South Korea Drills Near North Korean Border

21 minutes ago
 Senate panel seeks province-wise income details of ..

Senate panel seeks province-wise income details of telecom companies

14 minutes ago
 Oil majors go slow on green transition despite pre ..

Oil majors go slow on green transition despite pressure

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.