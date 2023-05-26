Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 289.

11 282.89

GBP 356.56 348.83

EUR 310.45 304.32

JPY 2.0676 2.0229

SAR 77.19 75.35

AED 78.74 77.55