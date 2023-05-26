Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 26 May 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2023 | 07:02 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying
rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 289.
11 282.89
GBP 356.56 348.83
EUR 310.45 304.32
JPY 2.0676 2.0229
SAR 77.19 75.35
AED 78.74 77.55