Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 06 June 2023
Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2023 | 08:46 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying
rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 289.57 283.
34
GBP 360.32 352.55
EUR 310.33 304.20
JPY 2.0750 2.0303
SAR 77.27 75.50
AED 78.86 77.65