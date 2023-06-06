Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 289.57 283.

34

GBP 360.32 352.55

EUR 310.33 304.20

JPY 2.0750 2.0303

SAR 77.27 75.50

AED 78.86 77.65