Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 08 June 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2023 | 09:11 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 290.
27 284.03
GBP 361.40 353.60
EUR 310.84 304.72
JPY 2.0762 2.0316
SAR 77.50 75.65
AED 79.05 77.84