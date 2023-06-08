Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 290.

27 284.03

GBP 361.40 353.60

EUR 310.84 304.72

JPY 2.0762 2.0316

SAR 77.50 75.65

AED 79.05 77.84