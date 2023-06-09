Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 290.

22 283.98

GBP 364.14 356.29

EUR 312.77 306.60

JPY 2.0841 2.0392

SAR 77.48 75.63

AED 79.03 77.84