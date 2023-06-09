Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 09 June 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2023 | 07:05 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 290.
22 283.98
GBP 364.14 356.29
EUR 312.77 306.60
JPY 2.0841 2.0392
SAR 77.48 75.63
AED 79.03 77.84