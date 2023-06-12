UrduPoint.com

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 12 June 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 290.

32 284.08

GBP 365.02 357.09

EUR 311.90 305.67

JPY 2.0822 2.0373

SAR 77.42 75.73

AED 79.06 77.85

More Stories From Business

