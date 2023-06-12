Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 12 June 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2023 | 07:10 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 290.
32 284.08
GBP 365.02 357.09
EUR 311.90 305.67
JPY 2.0822 2.0373
SAR 77.42 75.73
AED 79.06 77.85