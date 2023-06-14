Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 14 June 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2023 | 07:09 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying
rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 292.
34 286.06
GBP 368.57 360.63
EUR 315.36 309.13
JPY 2.0872 2.0423
SAR 78.04 76.20
AED 79.62 78.40