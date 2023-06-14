Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying

rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 292.

34 286.06

GBP 368.57 360.63

EUR 315.36 309.13

JPY 2.0872 2.0423

SAR 78.04 76.20

AED 79.62 78.40