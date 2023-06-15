Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 290.

58 284.33

GBP 367.42 359.49

EUR 314.22 308.02

JPY 2.0600 2.0156

SAR 77.58 75.72

AED 79.14 77.92