Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 15 June 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2023 | 08:35 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 290.
58 284.33
GBP 367.42 359.49
EUR 314.22 308.02
JPY 2.0600 2.0156
SAR 77.58 75.72
AED 79.14 77.92