Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 21 June 2023

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2023 | 08:47 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 21 June 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 290.

58 284.33

GBP 370.81 362.77

EUR 317.18 310.92

JPY 2.0517 2.0076

SAR 77.56 75.73

AED 79.14 77.92

