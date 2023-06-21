Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 21 June 2023
Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2023 | 08:47 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 290.
58 284.33
GBP 370.81 362.77
EUR 317.18 310.92
JPY 2.0517 2.0076
SAR 77.56 75.73
AED 79.14 77.92