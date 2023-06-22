Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 290.

32 284.08

GBP 370.76 362.76

EUR 319.18 312.87

JPY 2.0485 2.0044

SAR 77.49 75.64

AED 79.07 77.85