Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 22 June 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2023 | 07:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 290.
32 284.08
GBP 370.76 362.76
EUR 319.18 312.87
JPY 2.0485 2.0044
SAR 77.49 75.64
AED 79.07 77.85