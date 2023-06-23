Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 290.

12 283.88

GBP 368.82 360.78

EUR 317.30 311.02

JPY 2.0273 2.9837

SAR 77.43 75.59

AED 79.01 77.80