Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 26 June 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2023 | 07:19 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 290.

12 283.88

GBP 369.38 361.38

EUR 316.49 310.17

JPY 2.0226 1.9790

SAR 77.36 75.67

AED 79.01 77.80

