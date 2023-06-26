Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 26 June 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2023 | 07:19 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 290.
12 283.88
GBP 369.38 361.38
EUR 316.49 310.17
JPY 2.0226 1.9790
SAR 77.36 75.67
AED 79.01 77.80